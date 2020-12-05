Lantern Pharma Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 8th (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma’s (NASDAQ:LTRN) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 8th. Lantern Pharma had issued 1,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $26,250,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

LTRN has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ThinkEquity reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.58 and a quick ratio of 27.58.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

