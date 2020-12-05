Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,634 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lam Research by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,037 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,195,000 after acquiring an additional 331,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,684,000 after acquiring an additional 291,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research stock opened at $499.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.05. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $501.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.44.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,505 shares of company stock worth $20,532,200. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

