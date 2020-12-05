Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada now has a C$39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$38.00. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) traded as high as C$30.75 and last traded at C$30.75, with a volume of 140504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.06.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LIF. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

