Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 20.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kirby by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 8.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $183,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

NYSE:KEX opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.30. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $496.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.35 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

