Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stock Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,203 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 102,142 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Kinross Gold worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KGC opened at $7.20 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CSFB set a $10.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

