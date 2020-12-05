Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,400 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the October 31st total of 186,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

KE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of KE stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

