Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.76% of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HAP opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $38.93.

