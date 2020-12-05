Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

PNI opened at $10.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

