Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FJUN opened at $33.84 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $33.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93.

