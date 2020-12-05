Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $440,000 Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.0% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 220,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

TY opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.