Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 12,697 Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter.

RDIV stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $40.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60.

