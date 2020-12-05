Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Western Digital by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

