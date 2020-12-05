Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

HP stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 30.70%.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,181 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

