Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $105,002,000. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,172.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3,029.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.