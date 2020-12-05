Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $429,000 Investment in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

