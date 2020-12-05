Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $378,000 in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FSMB stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.