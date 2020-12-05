Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $346,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.95. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -49.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Raymond James upgraded Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

