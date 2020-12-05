Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $319,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,633 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.