Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 34,502 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,502 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,938,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,398,000 after purchasing an additional 496,054 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89,987 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $16.17 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.