Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,600 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,276,000 after buying an additional 2,493,639 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,105,000 after buying an additional 1,478,795 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 757,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,183,000 after buying an additional 514,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,635,000 after buying an additional 424,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,646,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

