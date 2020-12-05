Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,408 IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 987,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 61,642 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59,475 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 64.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 229,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 89,898 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $33.94 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54.

