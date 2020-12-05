Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 60,222 The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 790,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAB stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

