Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 13,626 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.16. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

