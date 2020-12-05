Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.38. Kelly Services reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

KELYA stock opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $901.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 161.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 53.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

