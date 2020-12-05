Keith Lamont Cummings Sells 18,734 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 18,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $17,443,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,461,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

