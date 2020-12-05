KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the October 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
KDDI stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. KDDI has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.07.
KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
About KDDI
KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Value Services, Business Services, Global Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides mobile and fixed-line communications services to individual customers. The Value Services segment provides content, settlement, and other services.
