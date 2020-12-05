KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the October 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KDDI stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. KDDI has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.07.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

KDDIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Value Services, Business Services, Global Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides mobile and fixed-line communications services to individual customers. The Value Services segment provides content, settlement, and other services.

