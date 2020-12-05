Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 265,370 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.85% of Juniper Networks worth $59,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 54,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 68.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,449 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $21.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

