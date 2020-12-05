JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (JMI.L) (LON:JMI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (JMI.L) (LON:JMI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 329.15 ($4.30), with a volume of 141350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.18).

Specifically, insider Gordon Humphries acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £9,270 ($12,111.31).

Get JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (JMI.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 290.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 248.59. The company has a market cap of £256.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (JMI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

About JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (JMI.L) (LON:JMI)

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (JMI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (JMI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.