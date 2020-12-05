JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,089,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.15% of StepStone Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

STEP stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

