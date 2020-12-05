JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,294 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Paychex worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,833,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 69,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 21.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. In the last quarter, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $94.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.31. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

