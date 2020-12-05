JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 82,752 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,752 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $27,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 572,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 264,963 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Brown & Brown by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 220,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.