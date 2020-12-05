JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 178,066 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,066 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Roku worth $28,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roku by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after acquiring an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Roku by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Roku by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total transaction of $19,598,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,967 shares of company stock valued at $65,337,461. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $296.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.72 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $298.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

