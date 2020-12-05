JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ULVR. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($72.12) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,799.09 ($62.70).

Shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) stock opened at GBX 4,326 ($56.52) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,615.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,544.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. The Unilever Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

