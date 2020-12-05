JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $34.01 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Hormel Foods worth $34,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,146 shares of company stock worth $3,357,121. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

