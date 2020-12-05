JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $30.90 Million Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,110 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.07% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $30,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 95.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBGI stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $34.31.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other news, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $464,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

