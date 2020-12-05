JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $30.52 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.40% of Golub Capital BDC worth $30,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of GBDC opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,129.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 262,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,821 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

