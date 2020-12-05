JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,043 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.99% of Radian Group worth $27,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

