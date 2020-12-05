JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,081 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.08% of PotlatchDeltic worth $30,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 79.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCH. Raymond James upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of PCH opened at $46.13 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

