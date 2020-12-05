JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,797 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.85% of Black Hills worth $28,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 0.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Black Hills by 0.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Black Hills by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $60.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.26. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.22 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,908.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $231,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

