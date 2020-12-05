JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €39.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.09 ($55.40).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.