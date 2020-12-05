JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.25 ($8.53) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.97 ($24.67).

FRA:TKA opened at €5.95 ($7.00) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp AG has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.70.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

