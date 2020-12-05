John Langston Acquires 331 Shares of Inchcape plc (INCH.L) (LON:INCH) Stock

Inchcape plc (INCH.L) (LON:INCH) insider John Langston purchased 331 shares of Inchcape plc (INCH.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 606 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,005.86 ($2,620.67).

Shares of INCH stock opened at GBX 632 ($8.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.20. Inchcape plc has a one year low of GBX 400.20 ($5.23) and a one year high of GBX 725 ($9.47). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 560.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 498.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.98.

Inchcape plc (INCH.L) Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company sells and distributes new and used cars. It also provides aftersales service, bodyshop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia; Australasia; the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; and emerging markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Djibouti, Ecuador, Kenya, Panama, Peru, Russia, and Uruguay.

