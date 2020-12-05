John Langston Acquires 331 Shares of Inchcape plc (INCH.L) (LON:INCH) Stock

Inchcape plc (INCH.L) (LON:INCH) insider John Langston purchased 331 shares of Inchcape plc (INCH.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 606 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,005.86 ($2,620.67).
Shares of INCH stock opened at GBX 632 ($8.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.20. Inchcape plc has a one year low of GBX 400.20 ($5.23) and a one year high of GBX 725 ($9.47). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 560.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 498.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.98.
Inchcape plc (INCH.L) Company Profile
