Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.21. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.