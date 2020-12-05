Jefferies Financial Group Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $190.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.52.

Five Below stock opened at $161.62 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $167.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Five Below by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

