Jefferies Financial Group Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $190.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.52.
Five Below stock opened at $161.62 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $167.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Five Below by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
See Also: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.