Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NCC Group in a report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NCCGF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS:NCCGF opened at $2.65 on Thursday. NCC Group has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

