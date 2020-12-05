Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Anglo American plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anglo American in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $17.12.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

