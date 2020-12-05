Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) a €2.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.97 ($24.67).

FRA:TKA opened at €5.95 ($7.00) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp AG has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.70.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

