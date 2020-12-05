JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) and Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Head to Head Analysis

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) and Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get JanOne alerts:

This table compares JanOne and Tile Shop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JanOne -33.60% -161.07% -45.22% Tile Shop -0.88% -2.16% -0.74%

This table compares JanOne and Tile Shop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JanOne $35.10 million 0.23 -$11.96 million N/A N/A Tile Shop $340.35 million 0.65 -$4.46 million N/A N/A

Tile Shop has higher revenue and earnings than JanOne.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of JanOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Tile Shop shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of JanOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Tile Shop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

JanOne has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tile Shop has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for JanOne and Tile Shop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tile Shop beats JanOne on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in recycling, biotechnology, and technology business. It is involved in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. It operates approximately 15 regional processing centers in the United States and Canada. In addition, the company designs and develops wireless transceiver modules with technology that provides location-based service from mobile Internet of Things network. Further, it focuses on developing non-opioid painkillers. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, sealers, and accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and similar products under the Superior brand name. As of August 06, 2020, it operated 142 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.