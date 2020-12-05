Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Gap Up to $0.65

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.90. Iterum Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 1,348,211 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iterum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 56,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $92,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

