Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Trading Up 29.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s stock price rose 29.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 6,772,478 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,058% from the average daily volume of 584,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Specifically, CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 68,000 shares of Isoray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 67,306 shares of Isoray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,999.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 251,456 shares of company stock worth $121,237 in the last quarter.

Get Isoray alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Dawson James lowered Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Isoray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.